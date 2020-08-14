Lapu-Lapu City ready to shift to modified GCQ

CEBU CITY – Lapu-Lapu City is now ready to transition from the current general community quarantine (GCQ) to modified GCQ, Mayor Junard Chan on Friday said.

Chan said the city will abide by the assessment from the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) if it will decide to downgrade the risk classification on August 16.

He said the Department of Health (DOH)-Central Visayas data would show that the coronavirus cases (Covid-19) in the island city has been decreasing as a result of their massive contact tracing and the effort to isolate those who are suspected of having contracted with the virus.

The mayor said the residents are beginning to develop a certain level of awareness about the coronavirus and the measures in preventing infections such as the wearing of face masks, physical distancing, and limiting their movements to essentials.

Despite the gains in the fight against coronavirus, Chan said the city will not stop its information and education dissemination campaign about the virus as well as deployment of Covid-19 brigade to the villages doing daily “recoreda”, a public address activity.

“For the month of August, you can really see the difference. We have a lot of recoveries versus the new confirmed cases. So it’s really a good sign and hope that we can maintain this. In fact, our latest cases have single digit figures like 6 or 5 cases. There are 10 cases, but thanks God, that the cases have not climbed back to 50, 60, 70 daily,” Chan said in Cebuano.







As of Thursday data, the DOH-7 reported 53 new Covid-19 recoveries as against the 13 new cases in Lapu-Lapu City with zero death. The city has now a total of 1,275 recoveries which are 62.9 percent of the 2,027 total Covid-19 cases.

The city has 679 active coronavirus cases. Of the number, 72.6 percent or 493 are either asymptomatic or mild cases who are treated in the patient care center while the rest of 186 are admitted in different hospitals here.

Chan said part of the transition to lower risk classification is to prepare hotels and resorts in the city to embrace the new normal in accepting local and foreign guests.

The Tourism, Cultural and Historical Affairs Commission (TCHAC), he said, has visited the hospitality sectors to align their basic safety and health protocols with the measures established by the city government to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Lapu-Lapu City, along with the cities of Mandaue and Talisay and the towns of Consolacion and Minglanilla, are the remaining localities in Cebu that are still under GCQ starting last July until August 15.

Cebu City was also placed under GCQ on August 1 until 15. John Rey Saavedra / PNA – northboundasia.com





