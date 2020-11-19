Laoag to open online portal for biz licensing

LAOAG CITY – Business owners may soon be able to apply or renew their business licenses online through an internet-based program developed by the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) to prevent direct contact and possible coronavirus transmissions.

Mayor Michael Keon said Wednesday the city’s Electronic Business Permits and Licensing System (EBPLS) is the first of its kind in the region to ease business registration and license application procedures, which may take some time and may necessitate close contact with other people — violating physical distancing protocols.

“This is a testament to our thrust for a more business-friendly, competitive, and progressive Laoag City by providing a more efficient way of doing business and eliminating red tape in the government,” he said.

Keon added the new system will also facilitate the fast issuance of business permits which will be convenient for the business owners because they will be able to register and renew their businesses electronically, at the comfort of their homes or offices, and during their most convenient time.

By January next year, Antonette Bareng, chief of the Business Permits and Licensing Division, said the online portal will now be accessible to business owners in the city.

Last Monday, the city government heads and officials along with representatives of national government line agencies such as the DICT, Department of the Interior and Local Government, Department of Trade and Industry, and several business owners, among others, witnessed the inauguration of the EBPLS at the City Hall auditorium. Leilanie Adriano / PNA – northboundasia.com

