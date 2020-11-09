Laoag sub-village placed under lockdown

LAOAG CITY – A lockdown has been declared in a sub-village here starting Sunday evening following a sudden spike in the number of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) due to an ambulant vendor that infected some of her family members who are now isolated.

For the second time, the entry and exit point of Sitio Dungtal of Barangay 23 San Matias is barricaded for at least 72 hours to give time for contact tracing.

Mayor Michael Keon said Monday that police personnel in collaboration with the village officials have established checkpoints and border control in the area to prevent unnecessary entry of people except for essential workers.

“I appeal to everyone to stay home and do not be nervous,” Keon said in an interview as he urged residents to fully cooperate until contact tracing is fully implemented.

On Sunday, Ilocos Norte province has recorded the biggest spike in Covid-19 cases with 14 new infections, five from this city, who have been in close contact with previously recorded cases.







The other nine are returning residents, including five overseas Filipinos and four locally stranded individuals who tested positive while they were under quarantine.

All new cases are asymptomatic and have been isolated, according to a report from the provincial government.

As of this posting, there are 24 active Covid-19 cases in the province with 127 recoveries and one death. A massive Covid-19 testing is ongoing to speed up the detection of those infected. Leilanie Adriano / PNA – northboundasia.com