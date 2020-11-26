Laoag public market closes for disinfection

LAOAG CITY – The operation at the Laoag public market and commercial complex has been temporarily closed for three days after three fish vendors were confirmed positive for the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

City Mayor Michael M. Keon confirmed this on Thursday as massive clean up and disinfection are now ongoing in the area. The market will resume operation on Sunday (Nov. 29).

Based on Ilocos Norte’s Covid-19 case update, the three fish vendors aged 48, 49, and 53 from Barangays 17 and 32-C in La Paz East here were exposed to IN-C201, a 59-year old female market vendor from Barangay 4, who was also exposed to a previously confirmed case.

Because of this, a massive contact tracing and mass swabbing are now ongoing until the virus is contained.

Keon said villages can temporarily allow the market vendors who were displaced at the Laoag public market to put up stalls or bazaar where they can sell their goods.

“I am not happy that we are implementing the MECQ (Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine), but we are compelled by the Covid-19 to do so,” Keon told reporters covering the City Hall on Thursday.

Following a meeting with the governor and the village chairmen here, Keon said the city government is now in the process of drafting an Executive Order subject to the governor’s approval.

The localized MECQ guidelines are expected to be out by Friday (Nov. 27). Leilanie Adriano / PNA







