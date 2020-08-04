Laoag police chief relieved

LAOAG CITY — Barely a year since Lt. Col. Amador B. Quiocho assumed his post as chief of the Laoag City police station, a new officer-in-charge is taking over the command effective Tuesday (August 4, 2020).

Slapped with multiple administrative charges with the ongoing investigation at the Police Regional Office, Quiocho, who is due to retire next year was put on “floating status” at the Ilocos Norte Police Provincial Office based in Camp Valentin S. Juan, this city.

He was replaced by Lt. Col Rafael Lero, the outgoing chief of the Provincial Operations Management Unit here.

In a simple turn-over ceremony held at the Laoag police station, Lero, who hails from Baguio City, vowed to continue the current programs of the Philippine National Police particularly on the government’s war against prohibited drugs, illegal gambling, and other anti-criminality operations.

“Thank you for your trust and confidence and for choosing me among the qualified officers. I am truly grateful, honored and humbled to serve the people of Laoag,” said Lero as he shared his new assignment came by surprise.







“It is not expected on my part but as a law enforcer, I am ready for the new task assigned to me,” said Lero.

For his part, Quiocho thanked officials and the people of Laoag for their support to the police community and for making the city generally peaceful.

“I must say that being the chief of police of Laoag had been the best version of myself as a policeman. The test of humanity continues and together, united as one, we must continue to fight for our existence,” he said citing “service and call of duty are inevitable parts of our lives as public servants.”

Attended by Ilocos Norte Governor Matthew Joseph Manotoc and Laoag City Mayor Michael Keon, the event was led by police provincial director Christopher Abrahano of the INPPO.

As members of the PNP are in the frontline against the ongoing threat of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic, Keon expressed hope that Lero will keep up with the new challenges in the face of an unseen enemy among others.

“It is important that you understand the nature of your trust now. There is now a trail of local transmission [of Covid-19] in Laoag but it is not necessary to lockdown [the entire city]. We need to closely monitor the movement of people and allow continuous contact tracing,” Keon said. Leilanie Adriano /PNA – northboundasia.com





