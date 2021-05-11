Laoag City reverts to GCQ until May 26

LAOAG CITY – This city will be placed under general community quarantine (GCQ) effective Thursday (May 13) until May 26, following the rise of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases, Mayor Michael Keon announced on Tuesday in a press conference, adding that no mass gatherings and leisure travel are allowed until the current situation is controlled.

The city is currently under modified GCQ.

For now, the city government is in the process of securing the vaccination of around 81,000 residents or 70 percent of the total population to be able to achieve herd immunity.

“I know the PHP70 million loan to be used for the purchase of vaccines is not enough but we are doing our best to secure more vaccines for the people,” he said.

Keon said the Covid-19 situation here will simply go on and on if they fail to inoculate at least 70 percent of the city population.

Based on the latest Covid-19 data, Laoag City has around 814 confirmed Covid-19 cases, 168 are undergoing treatment, 640 recovered, with six recorded deaths.

On May 10, a new Covid-19 ward opened at the Laoag City General Hospital to accommodate more infected residents.

Even before Laoag reverts to GCQ, regular masses at the St. William Cathedral as well as in some churches within the city have been temporary suspended to prevent the further spread of the virus.

Members of the city police were also directed to assist in the enforcement of granular lockdowns to the affected barangays. Leilanie Adriano / PNA – northboundasia.com

