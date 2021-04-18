Lakers beat Jazz 127-115 without LeBron, Davis

by: Anadolu |
Lakers beat Jazz 127-115 without LeBron, Davis

ANKARA – The Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday beat the Utah Jazz in an overtime game 127-115 at the Staples Center without superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

German point guard Dennis Schroder scored the game-tying basket in the final seconds and finished with 25 points as he filled in for James and Davis who both missed the game because of injuries.

Andre Drummond and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope also played big in the victory, scoring 27 and 25, respectively.

Jordan Clarkson led the Jazz with 27 points while Turkish forward Ersan Ilyasova contributed to the losing effort with a season-high 20 points, including five consecutive three-pointers.

Laker nation was not the only one suffering injuries. The Jazz were without starters, Donovan Mitchell, Mike Conley and Rudy Gobert. (Anadolu)

Suggested Videos

<

April 18, 2021 – SUNDAY MASS

KAPIHAN SA ILOCOS

DON SEGUNDO HOUSE OF ANTIQUES AND RESTAURANT


Cagayan Valley, Isabela nananawagan ng tulong

Statement on Typhoon ‘Ulysses’

Typhoon ROLLY and Typhoon SIONY – Update – Nov 1, 2020


2 Bagyong tatama sa bansa binabantayan ng PAGASA

Mushroom Business

DAING DAMORTIS


Presidente Duterte binatikos si Sen Drilon sa kanyang SONA 2020

Tropical Depression “#CarinaPH” Update Monday 5AM

LUECO EXPLAINS HIGH ELECTRIC BILL


OWWA FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE

LIVE PRESIDENT DUTERTE LUZON COMMUNITY QUARANTINE

Statement of Abra Governor Joy Bernos on the First Case of COVID-19 in their province