La Union town records 1st coronavirus case

ROSARIO, La Union – A 39-year-old male resident of Barangay Poblacion West is the first coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) confirmed case in this town.

In a Facebook live stream on Thursday, Mayor Bellarmin Flores II said the male patient arrived in his residence here on July 19 from his work in Manila.

He was admitted to the Rosario District Hospital for having mild symptoms, and he was swabbed on July 21. His test results came out positive on Thursday.

“We advised the residents to follow health protocols such as wearing face masks, sanitizing with alcohol, among others. While minors and senior citizens should remain at home,” Flores said.

The municipal government is conducting contact tracing.

The male patient was among the six new confirmed cases recorded in La Union on July 23.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Governor Francisco Emmanuel Ortega III said five of the new confirmed cases were from San Fernando City, which has been placed under enhanced community quarantine due to an increasing number of cases.

As of 5 p.m. on July 23, La Union has a total of 64 new confirmed cases, 33 of them are admitted to hospitals, 19 have been discharged or recovered, five are on strict home quarantine, and seven have died. Hilda Austria /PNA – northboundasia.com





