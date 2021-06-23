La Union opens mega vaccination site

SAN FERNANDO CITY, La Union – Over 400 individuals received their first dose of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) vaccine on Tuesday as the provincial government of La Union started inoculating its residents in its newly-opened mega vaccination site at the Father Burgos Gym at Saint Louis College here.

Governor Francisco Emmanuel Ortega – Northbound Philippines News Photo

“In our mega vaccination site, we ensure efficient vaccination process through the establishment of vaccine stations, proper ventilation, emergency vehicles on standby, installment of the data management system, provision of relevant strategic communication materials, and appropriate facilities such as comfort rooms, water stations, and parking areas,” Governor Francisco Emmanuel Ortega said in a virtual press conference.

The mega vaccination site can accommodate around 1,000 individuals a day if supplies are available.

It will cater to priority groups A1 to A3 and will add to the existing 21 vaccination sites in the province.

Mega vaccination site – Northbound Philippines News Photo

“Each local government unit has one vaccination site, while the City of San Fernando, La Union has two vaccination sites,” he said.

Ortega said the provincial government plans to open two more mega vaccination sites at the La Union Medical Center and Bacnotan District Hospital to strategically cater to adjacent local government units.

He added the three sites aim to consume the three trays of Pfizer vaccines, with about 1,170 doses each in hopes to receive more allocations given that the province is equipped with ultra-low temperature freezers.

As of 6 p.m. on June 21, a total of 46,870 individuals have been vaccinated with the first dose while 15,734 individuals for the second dose in La Union.

The province has attained 70.23 percent complete doses for priority group A1, 28.80 percent for priority group A2, and 0.79 percent for A3. Hilda Austria / PNA – northboundasia.com

