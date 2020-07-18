La Union Has 20 New Covid-19 cases

SAN FERNANDO CITY, La Union – The provincial government of La Union has recorded 20 new coronavirus disease (Covid-19) infections from the towns of Aringay, Balaoan, Bauang, Caba, and San Juan, and this city.

In a statement posted on his Facebook account on Thursday, Governor Emmanuel Ortega III identified the new cases as follows: a 19-year-old male from Barangay San Agustin; a 79-year-old female from Barangay Tanqui; and a 58-yearold male from Barangay Catbangen, all from this city; a 14-year-old boy from Aringay; a 56-year-old man from Balaoan; a 40-year-old woman from Bauang; six women and two men from Caba, aged 25 years to 64 years; four women and one man from this city, aged 30 years to 60 years; and a 30-year-old man from San Juan.

“All are encouraged to comply and cooperate with your local governments to ensure the smooth conduct of necessary protocols,” Ortega said.

In a related development, through Executive Order (EO) 37 he issued on Thursday, Caba Mayor Philip Caesar Crispino declared under heightened community quarantine the followung: Barangay Bautista, Sitio Centro of Barangay Gana, Sector 2 of Barangay Poblacion Sur, Sitio Centro of Barangay Sobredillo, Sitio 3 of Barangay Santiago Sur, Sitio Centro of Barangay San Cornelio, and Sector 7 of Barangay Poblacion Norte, where the new patients reside.







“All households will be placed under strict monitoring and are ordered to stay inside their homes. All residents shall observe public health protocols and obey pertinent orders of the municipality to ensure successful containment of the virus,” he said quoting the EO.

Meanwhile, San Fernando City Mayor Alfredo Pablo Ortega has identified critical zones in the barangays where the new infected persons and placed them under heightened community quarantine for 72 hours or until further notice.

All households were mandated to stay inside their homes as they would be strictly monitored.

Ortega said the patients in the city are both asymptomatic including a symptomatic and currently admitted at a private hospital in the city .

As of Thursday, La Union has 49 cases, four of them are in hospitals, 19 have been discharged, 17 are under strict home quarantine, and six have died. (PNA) with additions and edited by Peter La. Julian / Northbound Philippines News





