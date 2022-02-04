Kenichiro Kitamura joins Canon Philippines as new Office Imaging Products Director

MANILA – Canon today announced the appointment of Mr. Kenichiro “Ken” Kitamura as Office Imaging Products (OIP) Director of Canon Marketing (Philippines), Inc. He assumes the role from Mr. Yasuhiko Shiraki who moves into a new regional role in Canon Marketing Asia’s headquarters in Singapore.

In his new position, Kitamura will be responsible for Canon Philippines’ business category covering multi-function devices, scanners, document management solutions, network cameras, production printers, among others. These offerings have been particularly relevant during the pandemic, empowering companies to automate processes and streamline workflows necessary for today’s hybrid work environment.

Prior to joining Canon (Marketing) Philippines, Inc., Kitamura got his start with Canon Group under the OIP product planning department in 2000. Since then, he has amassed over 20 years of experience and held various positions in product procurement, marketing, operations, and sales across Canon Japan, USA, Canada, and Singapore.“I’m honored to be a part of Canon Philippines and lead its Office Imaging Products division, the same group that I first joined with the company more than two decades ago. As companies call for more streamlined operations and flexible work arrangements, Canon is committed to offering valuable technology that makes it easier for people to connect and get things done safely and securely,” said Kitamura. PR

