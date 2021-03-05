KEEPING ‘EM CLEAN

by: Joey Razon-Philippine News Agency |
Workers disinfect the containers of 487,200 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines delivered via KLM Airlines on Thursday (March 4, 2021) night at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3. The first batch of the vaccines was produced in South Korea and donated by the European Union and Australia, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Norway, France, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, Sweden, Denmark, Belgium, Austria, and Greece through the COVAX Facility. JOEY RAZON / PNA – northboundasia.com

