‘Julian’ now severe tropical storm, unlikely to hit PH landmass

MANILA – Tropical Depression Julian has intensified into a severe tropical storm and is almost stationary over the Philippine Sea.

In its severe weather bulletin on Saturday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said “Julian” was last tracked 850 km. east of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan and will likely remain out of the country’s landmass as it moves northward until it exits the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) on Monday.

“Julian” has maximum sustained winds of up to 95 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 115 kph.

The bureau said “Julian” is “less likely” to cause a high impact on the country’s weather while the raising of tropical cyclone wind signals also remains unlikely.

“Julian” will bring cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms over the Bicol Region and the provinces of Quezon, Aurora, Isabela, and Cagayan.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers brought by the southwest monsoon and localized thunderstorms.

Winds in Northern Luzon will be moderate to strong, headed southwest to west, causing moderate to rough coastal waters.

In the Visayas and the rest of Luzon, winds will be light to moderate, headed southwest to west, with slight to moderate coastal waters.

In Mindanao, winds will be light to moderate and headed south to southwest, resulting in slight to moderate coastal waters.

The temperature in Metro Manila will range from 26°C to 32°C; Baguio City, 16°C to 25°C; Metro Cebu, 25°C to 34°C; and Metro Davao, 24°C to 34°C. Raymond Carl Dela Cruz / PNA – northboundasia.com





