‘Julian’ maintains strength; remains far from PH landmass

by: Philippine News Agency |

MANILA — Typhoon “Julian” has maintained its strength, and remains far from the Philippine landmass, the weather bureau said on Monday.

Julian also accelerated north northwest at 30 kph, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) added.

The typhoon was last tracked 710 km. east northeast of Basco, Batanes. It packs maximum sustained winds of 150 kph near the center, and gustiness of up to 185 kph.

Weather specialist Ariel Rojas said Julian is expected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility either Monday night or early Tuesday.

“It may reach its peak intensity during that period,” he said.

Rojas added that the southwest monsoon, or “habagat”, will cause light to moderate and at times heavy rains over the northern portion of Palawan, Batanes, and Babuyan Islands.

Because of habagat, gale warning remains in effect over the seaboards of Batanes and Babuyan Islands. Sea travel is risky due to rough to very rough seas over these areas, he said.

According to PAGASA, moderate to rough seas will prevail over the seaboards of the rest of Luzon and Visayas due to the southwest monsoon and Julian. Those with small seacraft are advised to take precautionary measures while venturing out to sea, Rojas said.

Meanwhile, PAGASA maintains that the raising of tropical cyclone wind signal is unlikely throughout the forecast period. Ma. Cristina Arayata / PNA – northboundasia.com



