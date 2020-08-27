Jobs up for grabs at Laoag fair

LAOAG CITY – Hundreds of applicants, mostly returning residents and fresh graduates, lined up on a rainy Tuesday at the Ilocos Norte Centennial Arena to apply for a job amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) crisis.

To ensure that physical distancing and minimum health standards were observed, the Provincial Employment Service Office (PESO) under the provincial government required applicants to pre-register online and wait for their time to be called for interview.

With the surge of returning residents in the province, Anne Marie Lizette Atuan, PESO manager, said in an interview that over 700 applicants were able to pre-register online.

Participated by public and private companies, the job fair entitled, “Naruay a Panggedan” which means “more jobs”, aimed to provide employment opportunities to returning overseas workers and locally stranded individuals due to Covid-19.

“With the ongoing health crisis, we hope to help our constituents find a job in the province,” Atuan said, adding that she is thankful that amidst the closure of some businesses, there are still local companies and national government agencies seeking additional personnel.

Armed with a resume and a freshly released certificate of eligibility from the Civil Service Commission, Jezreel Jan Bagcal, a new graduate of Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering in Batac City, said he is excited to find a job related to his course while preparing for the board examination.

As a first-time applicant, Bagcal said the real battle is underway and he is eager to learn and discover what lies ahead of him.

Though employed in a stable company in Bulacan, Imee Tapo, a locally stranded individual who returned to Ilocos Norte, said no amount of money can make her feel secure with the ongoing threat of Covid-19 particularly in Metro Manila and its environs. She said she resigned from work and hopes to land a job in her home province.

“I’d rather stay in the province. Salary may be lower but I feel safer here,” Tapo said, adding that being reunited with her family during this time of a health crisis is priceless. Leilanie Adriano / PNA – northboundasia.com





