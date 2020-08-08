Job opportunities available for OFWs in Guam: DOLE

MANILA – The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) on Saturday announced that job opportunities await Filipino workers in Guam.

Citing a labor market report of the Philippine Overseas Labor Office in Los Angeles (POLO-LA), through Assistant Labor Attaché Armi Peña, Secretary Silvestre Bello III said employers in the construction service sector are ready to hire skilled and semi-skilled overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

In a statement, Bello said the POLO-LA has been receiving increasing requests from accredited employers under the construction sector in Guam for job order and employment contract verification.

It added that according to POLO-LA, Guam’s Department of Labor director, David Dell’Solla, has reached out to their office, expressing the intent of several contractors there to hire more skilled Filipinos for construction and maintenance jobs.

Guam’s labor department added that OFWs would be hired under the H2 visa, explaining the procedures and requirements for the continuing absorption of Filipino workers in Guam.

The employers that need workers are Northern Construction (27 job orders); 5M Construction Corp. (24 job orders – 11 carpenters, 12 cement masons, 1 heavy equipment operator); and BME and Sons, Inc. (10 job orders, all carpenters). Their Philippine Recruitment Agency (PRA) is Global Manpower.

The Office of the Labor Attaché in LA has opened all communication lines to interview foreign principals for the documentary requirements to determine their veracity.







The verified and approved job orders by POLO-LA are Northern Construction’s 27 job orders with seven master employment contracts for three heavy equipment operators, three HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) and refrigeration mechanics, eight carpenters, nine cement masons, two sheet metal workers, one mechanical engineer, and one civil engineer.

It added that POLO-LA said requests for accreditation for new employers continue to arrive.

One is the Architectural Painting Services, LLC, which intends to employ 50 painters, with Venture Management Systems International Corp. as its PRA.

Another company, Contrack Watts, Inc. intends to employ five reinforcing metal workers, four heavy equipment operators, and four pipefitters, with Global Manpower as its PRA.

The POLO is undertaking a thorough background check to determine the applicant’s track record and favorable standards for managing the employment of foreign workers. Ferdinand Patinio /PNA – northboundasia.com





