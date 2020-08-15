Israel donates laptops, printers to DepEd

MANILA – The Israel government, through its aid agency MASHAV, on Thursday donated learning equipment to the Department of Education (DepEd) to support distance education amid the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

The donation, turned over by Chargé d’Affaires Yulia Rachinsky-Spivakov, includes heavy-duty copiers, laptops, and office printers.

“We are very happy to give assistance to Filipino students. We are aware of the challenges that DepEd is facing in terms of the blended learning approach due to Covid-19. That’s why we decided to give support to the Filipino youth, teachers, and the DepEd,” Rachinsky-Spivakov said.

She also hopes that the donation would benefit many Filipino students.

DepEd Secretary Leonor Briones, who witnessed the ceremony virtually, extended her gratitude to the Israel government.

“Covid-19 pandemic has put a stop to our regular way of transmitting education which is largely face-to-face. Since we are determined to continue the process of learning amidst the pandemic, we have turned to blended learning without the face-to-face component,” Briones said.

“I have been thinking of how to select the lucky recipients of these gifts. We will prioritize those who need it the most,” she added.

Briones also underscored the Philippines’ willingness to further develop its bilateral cooperation with Israel in the areas of science and education.

The turnover ceremony took place at the Embassy of Israel in Manila.

Also present during the event were Education Undersecretary Revsee Escobedo and Dean Jason Arriola, acting director of the Department of Foreign Affairs Office of Middle East and African Affairs. Joyce Ann L. Rocamora / PNA – northboundasia.com





