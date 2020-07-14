Isko wants ‘irresponsible’ parents jailed over ordinance breach

MANILA – Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso on Monday ordered the Manila Police District (MPD) and the Manila Department of Social Welfare (MDSW) to file cases against parents of minors violating City Ordinance 8243 or the Anti-Child Endangerment Ordinance of the City of Manila amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In a Facebook post, Domagoso said irresponsible parents should be jailed.

“Let’s start jailing irresponsible parents. I don’t mind kung mapuno ang ating mga kulungan ng mga pabayang magulang dahil sa paglabag sa (if jails become full of irresponsible parents for violating) Ordinance No. 8243,” Domagoso said, adding that a “hard time requires hard decision para mapigilan ang pagkalat ng (to avoid the spread of) Covid-19”.

During his meeting with personnel of the MPD and MDSW on Monday, Domagoso received a report on the number of violators of Ordinance No. 8644 or the Mandatory Use of Face Mask in Public and Ordinance No. 8547 on curfew.

“Sa report sa atin ng MPD ngayong umaga, July 13, ang nahuling nag-violate sa Ordinance No. 8644 ay 1,039. Karamihan sa kanila ay minors. Ang nahuli naman sa Ordinance No. 8547 ay 9,367. Karamihan sa kanila ay minors din (In the report given to me by the MPD this morning, July 13, 1,039 were apprehended for violating Ordinance 8644, most of them are minors. Those caught violation Ordinance 8547 are about 9,367. Many of them are also minors),” Domagoso said.

He added that according to the MDSW, the number of rescued street dwellers totaled 1,028, which also included minors.

“Marami dyan ay pinabayaan ng mga magulang. Ilan sa kanila ay positibo sa Covid-19 matapos ang testing pagkaraang ma-rescue sa kalsada (Many of them were abandoned by their parents. Some of them tested positive for Covid-19 after they were rescued from the streets),” he said.

The order to file charges against irresponsible parents were given to MPD chief Brig. Gen. Rolly Miranda and MDSW director Re Fugoso.

City Ordinance 8243 penalizes any person who abandons or exposes a minor or allows said minor to be abandoned or exposed to a perilous situation that endangers human life, health, or wellbeing.

It states that penalties for those who will be caught violating the ordinance include a fine of PHP2,000 or imprisonment of one month if the minor is 15 to 17 years old.

If the age of the minor is 13 to 14 years old, the fine increases to PHP3,000 or imprisonment of three months.

There will be a fine of PHP5,000 or an imprisonment of six months or both, depending on the discretion of the court, if the minor is around 12 years old and below. Marita Moaje /PNA – northboundasia.com





