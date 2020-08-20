Isko closes shops with items labeling Manila ‘province of China’

MANILA – Manila Mayor Francisco ‘Isko Moreno’ Domagoso ordered the closure of business establishments selling products with the label “Manila, province of China”.

Four business establishments in Binondo, Manila were closed by the Bureau of Permits and Licensing Office (BPLO) of Manila led by Levi Facundo and Major Jhun Ibay of the Manila Police District Special Mayor’s Reaction Team (MPD-SMaRT) on Thursday.

Domagoso said in a public address over Facebook that calling Manila as a province of China is “unacceptable”.

“Una, misrepresentation at pangalawa, ang Binondo ay bahagi ng Maynila at ang Maynila ay Pilipinas. Ang Maynila ay capital ng bansa, hindi ito probinsya ng China at ni minsan hindi ito naging bahagi ng China sa anumang lathalain o kasaysayan na naitala. Hindi katanggap-tanggap sa’kin bilang Pilipino, bilang Manilenyo (First, its misrepresentation, and second, Binondo is part of Manila and Manila is in the Philippines. Manila is the capital of the country, it is not a province of China, and never in history that it has become a part of China. This is totally unacceptable for me as a Filipino, as a Manilenyo),” Domagoso said.

Domagoso identified the company as Elegant Fumes Beauty Products Inc., which has its address printed on the labels of their product at “1st floor, 707 Sto. Cristo St, San Nicolas, Manila, Province of China”.

He said that while it is true that the biggest Filipino-Chinese community in the country is in Binondo, he will never allow any foreigner to “bully” Manila.

"Pumanatag kayo, hindi natin hahayaan ang mga superpower na yan na para bang tayo'y pinipitik-pitik sa mata at binabalewala ang sovereignty. Hindi ko papayagan itong unti-unti na namang pamamaraan ng isang bansa na para bang inaangkin ang lungsod ng Maynila (Rest assured that I will never allow these superpowers to bully us and not recognize our sovereignty. I will never allow this act of another country of slowly claiming that Manila is theirs)," Domagoso said.







Moreover, Facundo said the business establishment was also found to be violating rules and regulations of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

He said it is nowhere indicated on the products any “batch/lot number” and “name and address of the company or person responsible for placing the product in the market.”

Facundo said these are important information that needs to be printed on the packaging of the products as required by law.

“This is not a minor violation because this is a misrepresentation, and this means that you are selling your products with wrong information,” Facundo said in Filipino.

He added that his office will also revoke the mayor’s permit of the corporation.

The FDA is also set to cancel the license to operate of Elegant Fumes Beauty Products Inc. due to the various issues.

Calls for deportation







The business is said to be owned by two Chinese nationals and three Filipinos.

Authorities identified the Chinese nationals as Shi Zhong Xing and Shi Li Li.

Domagoso said he wanted the two Chinese nationals operating the business establishment to be deported back to China.

“I will formally ask the Bureau of Immigration to deport and declare these two Chinese nationals as undesirable aliens in violation of existing rules and regulations in doing business in the city of Manila, and for misrepresentation that they seem to be claiming Manila as part of China,” Domagoso said in a mix of English and Filipino.

Four other establishments were served the closure order for selling beauty products with imprints stating their address at “Manila, Province of China”.

Domagoso likewise called on the management of online stores like Shopee and Lazada to be aware of the incident and make sure that their stores are selling products bearing correct information. Marita Moaje / PNA – northboundasia.com






