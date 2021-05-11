Isko approves release of city employees’ midyear bonus

MANILA – A total of 8,745 employees of the Manila City government will soon receive their midyear bonus after Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso approved the release of the PHP350 million budget on Monday.

The budget will come from the 2021 executive budget.

Under City Ordinance No. 8702, or “An Ordinance appropriating the amount of twenty billion pesos (PHP20,000,000,000) under the General Fund Executive Budget of the City of Manila for FY 2021”, the PHP350 million will be allocated for Manila’s regular employees.

It will reflect on their payroll accounts starting May 18.

Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, Domagoso said in a statement that they must honor the midyear bonus agreement.

“Para po ma-ibsan ang hirap na tatahakin ng ating mga manggagawa natin sa pamahalaang lungsod dahil sa Covid-19 pandemic (This is to at least alleviate the difficulties of our employees in the city government because of the Covid-19 pandemic),” he said. Marita Moaje / PNA – northboundasia.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

