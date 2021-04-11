Isabela town mayor tightens restriction as Covid-19 cases rise

JONES, Isabela – This interior town has recorded 134 active coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases as of April 10, pushing the number of cumulative confirmed cases to 358 and forcing local officials to impose stricter measures until April 30.

Through an executive order issued by Mayor Leticia Sebastian on April 10, a hard general community quarantine (HGCQ) has been implemented effective immediately.



Town health records showed 72 new recoveries were logged on Saturday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 210.



Four new Covid-19 cases were recorded on Saturday as well as two fatalities in Barangay San Isidro.



Sebastian also ordered the suspension of Philippine Identification System (PhilSys) ID Step 2 Registration in the town until April 19 while massive contact tracing, swabbing and disinfection are conducted at the town hall and other buildings.



The town’s registration center, municipal feeding center and sports complex have remained under lockdown, aside from schools which were ordered temporarily closed by the Department of Education.



Only authorized persons outside residence have been allowed to buy necessities but essential workers have been exempted from the lockdown.



Nel Dansalan, public market guard, told the Philippine News Agency that they have been imposing strict observance of minimum health protocols such as wearing of fake masks and face shields while violators are being arrested. Villamor Visaya, Jr / PNA – northboundasia.com

