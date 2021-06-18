In Photos: FIRE ENGULF WAREHOUSE IN LA UNION

by: Northbound Philippines News Online |
Firefighter train his hose inside the burning warehouse in Barangay Poro in San Fernando City, La Union Thursday afternoon (June 17, 2021) Northbound Philippines News
Firefighters inside the burning IQC Trading warehouse at Barangay Poro in San Fernando CIty, La Union Friday (June 17, 2021). Northbound Philippines News
IQC Trading employees show bayanihan spirit in helping firefighters to put out the fire. Northbound Philippines News

