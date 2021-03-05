Ilocos Region gets over 14-K Sinovac vaccines

SAN FERNANDO CITY, La Union – A total of 14,400 vials of Sinovac’s CoronaVac vaccine, the initial allocation for the Ilocos Region, have arrived at the Department of Health Center and will be distributed to the region’s eight referral hospitals Friday.

In an interview, DOH-Center for Health and Development information officer Dr. Rheuel Bobis said the initial allocation for each of the eight coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) referral hospitals was based on the number of their employees.

The hospitals are Region 1 Medical Center (R1MC), Pangasinan Provincial Hospital (PPH), Ilocos Training and Regional Medical Center (ITRMC), La Union Medical Center (LMC), Mariano Marcos Memorial Hospital and Medical Center (MMMHMC), Governor Roque Ablan Senior Memorial Hospital (GRASMH), Ilocos Sur Provincial Hospital Gabriela Silang (ISPHGS), and Laoag City General Hospital (LCGH).

Bobis said R1MC will have 3,940, doses, 1,756 doses for PPH, 3,294 doses for ITRMC, 812 doses for LMC, 2,124 doses for MMMHMC, 610 doses for GRASMH, 1188 doses for ISPHGS, and 470 doses for LCGH.

The remaining vials will serve as buffer doses.

Bobis said the initial vaccine allocation will be given to medical front-liners who agreed to be inoculated.

About “7,097 medical front-liners will be vaccinated in the eight referral hospitals or 25 percent of the total 28,000 number of medical front-liners in these hospitals. Based on our survey, only 41 percent of the medical front-liners in the region agreed to be inoculated but we are continuously working on information dissemination and the percentage of acceptance is increasing,” he said.

In a press conference on Thursday, DOH-CHD-1 regional director Dr. Valeriano Lopez said they target to consume the vaccines within seven days as more shipments are expected to arrive.

He added that the distribution of the vaccines to the hospitals will be handled by the Office of the Civil Defense, Philippine Coast Guard, and the Philippine National Police.

Lopez said there are 440 cold storages in the region ready to store the vaccines. Hilda Austria / PNA – northboundasia.com