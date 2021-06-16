Ilocos Region gets 35.1K doses of Pfizer Covid vax

SAN FERNANDO CITY, La Union – The Department of Health Center for Health Development in the Ilocos Region (DOH-CHD 1) received on Tuesday over 35,100 doses of Pfizer coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) vaccines.

DOH-CHD 1 Covid-19 focal person Dr. Rheuel Bobis said the vaccines will be inoculated to individuals under the group “A” category or the frontline health workers, senior citizens, and persons with comorbidities.

“The allocation is good for two doses, meaning more than 17,550 individuals in the region will be vaccinated using these vaccines,” he said in an interview on Wednesday.

Bobis said they are expecting that by the end of the week, various local government units in the region can start inoculating once they begin to distribute the vaccines within the week.

He said prior to the delivery of additional vaccine allocation in the region, they constantly coordinated with different health care centers that have “ultra-cold” facilities for the storage of the Pfizer vaccine.

“(The) Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine needs to be stored in a more special cold storage facility compared to other brands because the required temperature for it must be at least -70 degree Celsius,” he said.

Bobis added that once the Pfizer vaccine is out from the freezer, it should be inoculated within six hours to maintain its efficacy.

He said Region 1 Medical Center in Dagupan City, Ilocos Training and Regional Medical Center and the Provincial Health Office of La Union and Mariano Marcos Memorial Center in Batac, Ilocos Norte have the ultra-cold facility.

Meanwhile, the vaccine acceptability among the residents of the Ilocos Region is “steadily increasing”.

Based on the latest available data of DOH-CHD 1 as of June 14, some 249,623 have been vaccinated wherein 67,062 of whom have completed the second dose of the vaccine.

Aside from the Pfizer vaccine, some 25,000 doses of Sinovac have also arrived at the DOH-CHD-1 office in this city. Jerick James Pasiliao / PNA – northboundasia.com

