Ilocos police sets up more direct hotlines

SAN FERNANDO CITY, La Union – The Ilocos Police Regional Office (PRO-1) has added more hotline numbers accepting complaints, reports, and emergencies to further enhance its referral and monitoring information system.

PRO-1 said the complaints referral and monitoring information system called ‘Itext kay RD (regional director)’ project can immediately cater reports from the citizenry and is in line with the Philippine National Police chief’s “E-sumbong” Sumbong Mo, Aksyon Ko” program.

In an interview on Wednesday, Pangasinan Police Provincial Office information officer Maj. Arturo Melchor Jr. said the new program has a database and manpower specifically assigned in receiving and addressing concerns received through the hotlines.

“Concerns, complaints, reports, and emergencies, among others, will be directed to concerned stations or personnel,” he said.

PRO-1 in a statement issued on Tuesday said with the use of technological advances, Smart and Sun Cellular subscribers can send information, reports, complaints, and comments directly to the regional director via text message through its official number.

Citizens are guided to use the mask name PNPPRO1 message and send it to 74447701.

Citizens may also report their concerns by calling or texting the PRO-1 hotline numbers 0966-897-9251 for Globe subscribers and 0921-864-2839 for Smart users.

Brig. Gen. Emmanuel Peralta said the project allows a quick response of all concerned police units and ensures effective and efficient delivery of public safety services to the community.

“Once a complaint is received by our office, I will immediately tap the nearest police stations in your area to help you. This project is crafted purposely to cater to the security needs of the community. It is also a tool of effective and efficient response to citizen’s complaints and concerns that demand our attention. This is as well a practical way of evaluating if all police units in Region 1 (Ilocos) are working well,” he said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Pangasinenses lauded the program and hoped it would be implemented efficiently.

“Madali na kaming makakareport sa police kung ganoon at direkta pa sa pinaka head nila kaya okay itong programa na ito (We will be able to easily report to the police and we can direct it to the head of the organization so this is a good program),” Fidel de Guzman of Dagupan City said. Hilda Austria / PNA – northboundasia.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

