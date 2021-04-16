Ilocos Norte town’s health office closed for disinfection

LAOAG CITY –The San Nicolas municipal health office in the province of Ilocos Norte was indefinitely closed on Friday to give way for decontamination and sanitation after one of its health workers tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

“The temporary closure begins today, April 16, until further notice,” said San Nicolas town health officer Sinamar Ann Abando in an advisory.

During the closure, only select personnel will be on call while others will be on self-quarantine.

As of this posting, the total number of active Covid-19 cases in San Nicolas town has already reached 138, making the town’s isolation facilities on the brink of being overwhelmed.

Most of the active cases stemmed from a public market vendor who infected some of her fellow vendors and their immediate families.

While implementing a hard lockdown on households, the municipal government through its municipal social welfare office as well as several public and private organizations are helping out affected families by giving them food packs and grocery items.

Social welfare assistant Charlyn Tolentino reported Friday a total of 195 displaced market vendors likewise received relief packs and cash aid worth 1,000 each to help them from the health crisis.

The public is strongly urged to remain vigilant and practice minimum health standards at all times. Leilanie Adriano / PNA – northboundasia.com

