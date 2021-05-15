Ilocos Norte town sets penalties for non-wearing of face mask

LAOAG CITY – The municipal government of Vintar in Ilocos Norte has warned residents to wear a face mask or other protective covering if they do not want to pay a fine of up to PHP5,000 or render 120 hours of community service.

In a six-page executive order signed by Vintar Mayor Larisa Foronda, the municipal government reminded the people of amended Provincial Ordinance 30-2020, requiring each resident to wear a face mask in public places as an added protection against the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

“The ordinance specifically states that all persons in public places are required to wear face mask(s) properly,” Foronda said in an interview on Friday as she warned residents of an intensified enforcement of the ordinance.

A citation ticket will be issued to violators informing them of their infraction and corresponding penalty.

First-time violators will be fined PHP1,000 while those caught a second time will have to pay PHP2,000. Third-time offenders will have to fork out a maximum of PHP5,000.

The community service will be supervised by the municipal health office in coordination with the barangay where the violators reside.

Even non-residents are not excused from being penalized.

According to the ordinance, aside from the mandatory use of face masks, face shields should be used while inside supermarkets, public markets, malls, venues for meetings (private or government service initiated); venues where private or government services are provided; all enclosed offices or establishments doing business; public transportation or public utility vehicles and enclosed workplaces.

Everyone should also observe social distancing of at least one or two meters when possible in all public places, public or private vehicles, and private places where the public may be allowed.

The general public should also observe a liquor ban and curfew hours from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m., except during emergencies.

Foronda added that the disposal of Covid-19 waste materials will also be strictly observed in the municipality to ensure no littering of face masks, face shields, gloves, and other personal protective equipment. Leilanie Adriano / PNA – northboundasia.com

