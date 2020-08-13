Ilocos Norte town reports 3 Covid-19 recoveries

by: Leilanie Adriano-PNA |
LAOAG CITY – The municipality of Pagudpud reported on Tuesday the recovery of three coronavirus disease (Covid-19) patients who were previously exposed to an infected individual.

The recovered patients identified as IN-C11 of Barangay Balaoi, IN-C12 of Poblacion 1 and IN-C13 of Saguigui were all asymptomatic and already tested negative for Covid-19 before their discharge on Monday.

“This brings the total recovered patients in our municipality to five,” Mayor Rafael Ralph Benemerito Jr. said in an interview on Tuesday.

To date, Pagudpud town has only one remaining active patient who is on the road to recovery.

“We are down to one active case in stable condition and we continue to pray and hope for a negative result soon,” the mayor added.

“This is a remarkable development but there is no reason for us to be complacent. Be our partners in ensuring that the spread of the virus is put to halt,” said Benemerito as he urged his constituents to continue following the minimum health standards. Leilanie Adriano /PNA – northboundasia.com



