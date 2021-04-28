Ilocos Norte town back in MECQ

LAOAG CITY – With the sudden surge of residents getting infected with coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), Ilocos Norte’s rice granary capital of Dingras has been placed into a more restrictive modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) effective Wednesday noon until further notice.

Governor Matthew Joseph Manotoc issued an executive order for the return of MECQ in Dingras town to facilitate contact tracing and testing and prevent further spread of Covid-19.

Measures under MECQ included stricter border control, suspension of public transportation except tricycles, closure of nonessential establishments, 50 percent workforce for open businesses, and encouraging work from home schemes for workers.

People going to the eastern municipalities of the province such as Marcos, Banna, and Nueva Era, are advised to take the alternate route in Banna-Batac road while those who are going to Solsona shall pass through the Sarrat-Piddig route.

“Only those transportation to and from Sarrat, Piddig, Solsona, Marcos, Banna and Nueva Era who need to pass through the Dingras road shall be allowed,” the order said, provided there is no passengers dropping off in vehicles passing through.

The Madonna dam in Dingras town which is attracting hundreds of tourists during summer has been temporarily closed to safeguard the health and safety of everyone.

Dingras town Mayor Joeffrey Saguid also ordered the clustering of its 31 barangays to avoid overcrowding at the Dingras public market. Non-residents shall only be allowed at the Dingras market on Thursday. No pass slip, no face mask, no face shield will not be allowed to enter the public market.

As of April 27, Dingras had 74 active Covid-19 cases. Leilanie Adriano / PNA – northboundasia.com

