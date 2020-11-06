Ilocos Norte to allow home quarantine for returning LSIs soon

LAOAG CITY – In the spirit of the Christmas season, locally stranded individuals going home to Ilocos Norte may soon be allowed to undergo quarantine in their homes.

Governor Matthew Joseph Manotoc confirmed this on Friday as he reported the Provincial Health Task Force has finally agreed to the home quarantine of LSIs provided they follow health and safety protocols.

“We will be releasing the guidelines this week. People can go home and see their families. Honestly, it is a risk but we’ll just place all the safeguards that we can do to minimize the risk,” he said.

While other provinces have relaxed their border restrictions, the province of Ilocos Norte has maintained its strict guidelines when it comes to its returning residents who are mandated to coordinate their arrival to concerned authorities and observe a 14-day quarantine in assigned facilities being administered by the local government unit.







To ease the burden of a returning resident who needs to secure documents before being allowed to enter the province, the governor earlier allowed returning residents to enter in the province as “tourists” in their places of residence provided they follow strict health and safety protocols as other tourists do.

If a returning resident decides to enter as a tourist, Manotoc said he/she may no longer need to quarantine but the PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test is mandatory.

As of posting, there are seven active Covid-19 patients in the province who are currently isolated in government quarantine facilities.

Of the 134 total cases, 126 have recovered with one death. Leilanie Adriano / PNA – northboundasia.com