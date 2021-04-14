Ilocos Norte tightens travel protocols for cargo

LAOAG CITY – The province of Ilocos Norte has tightened its travel protocol for cargo operators, requiring them to register at the Metro Ilocos Norte Council (MINC) office located at the east wing of the Provincial Capitol Building here.

The registration can be done online or on-site. In the event that a cargo is not registered with MINC, the cargo truck driver and its helper/s shall submit themselves to antigen testing every time they enter the province, according to the latest travel advisory posted by the provincial government in its Facebook page.

MINC-registered cargo vehicles are issued identification cards and the employees must show a negative RT-PCR (reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction) test or antigen test every week for those who travel to high-risk areas under enhanced community quarantine, modified enhanced community quarantine and general community quarantine.

But for those who travel to areas under modified general community quarantine, the negative RT-PCR or antigen test is valid for two weeks.

For those who wish to register physically or on-site, a memorandum of understanding shall be signed between the manager or owner of the cargo truck and the provincial government of Ilocos Norte.

Documents needed include a valid identification card, list of cargo vehicles being used in deliveries with plate numbers including the names of drivers and employees traveling to Ilocos Norte for a specific purpose.

For online registration, similar documents will be required and must be submitted to minc.pgin@gmail.com, including proof of business operations such as mayor’s permit, or business registration with the Department of Trade and Industry or the Bureau of Internal Revenue.

In view of the continuing surge of cases in the province, the Provincial Health Task Force has tightened anew its coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) protocols.

“Most of our cases have been isolated but we have noticed cases stemming from Authoritized Persons Outside Residence (APOR).

We urged all APOR, and all returning and visiting residents to minimize movement and refrain from eating or drinking around others, crowding and not wearing a (face) mask,” said Governor Matthew Joseph Manotoc on Wednesday.

He hopes that the travel protocols will be loosened as soon as the surge of cases is under control.

To date, Ilocos Norte has logged 302 active cases with 1,027 recoveries and eight deaths. Leilanie Adriano / PNA – northboundasia.com

