Ilocos Norte teachers brace for blended learning

LAOAG CITY – Teachers in the Schools Division Office of Ilocos Norte (SDOIN) are working double-time to ensure the continuity of learning amid the global pandemic.

With a series of webinars and on-going class simulations in various schools of the province, Cherry Garma, information officer of the SDOIN, said the division is doing its best to equip teachers with the needed competence under the new normal education system.

“Our teachers are not just being prepared academically but also mentally and emotionally,” Garma said in an interview Saturday.

She said teachers are currently being trained on online teaching as well as in the preparation of modularized instruments for blended learning.

Meanwhile, the Ilocos Norte provincial government, through its Special Education Fund, has allocated around PHP25 million in support of the learning continuity plan of the Department of Education.

Provincial Education Office (PEO) chief Dr. Dany Daquioag said Friday several units of desktop computers will be distributed in public schools to be shared by teachers and students.

“Last week, Governor Matthew Marcos Manotoc asked the Provincial Treasury Office to allot PHP25 million for the procurement of desktop computers. We hope that we can purchase it before the opening of classes and distribute it to identified clustered areas,” said Daquioag.

The PEO is also eyeing the activation of internet hubs strategically located in the several municipalities and cities of the province where students with no internet connection at home can download and print learning modules.

In Ilocos Norte, the PEO has identified half of the 21 schools under SDOIN’s supervision with functional i-hub centers.

“This is a challenge to everyone. Hence, we are appealing to barangays and families of learners to make our homes the best alternative learning environment for our children,” he said.

There are 77,283 learners registered in SDOIN while the projected number for this academic year is 87,000. Leilanie Adriano /PNA – northboundasia.com





