Ilocos Norte solar farm company donates P1-M for Covid vax

LAOAG CITY – The largest solar farm company operating in the fishing village of Paguludan in Currimao, Ilocos Norte is boosting the province’s vaccination drive against coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) with a donation of at least PHP1 million for the purchase of vaccines.

Currimao Mayor Edward Quilala confirmed this in a media interview on Friday citing Mirae Asia Energy Corporation — in partnership between San Lorenzo Ruiz Builders and Developers Group Inc. (SLRB) and Soleq, one of Southeast Asia’s largest independent solar power project developers — have already coordinated with the provincial government in depositing the amount for the purchase of Covid-19 vaccines.

“As host of the solar energy project, the beneficiaries shall include the people of Currimao particularly in Barangay Puguludan,” said Quilala as he expressed gratitude to the solar project’s management for being sensitive to the needs of the community.

The 20-megawatt solar project like the other existing renewable energy companies in the province has driven economic growth, creating substantial local employment opportunities aside from contributing clean and sustainable energy to the community.

To date, the Provincial Health Task Force reported that a total of 2,249 healthcare workers in the province had already completed their second dose of vaccine.

Topping the list of the vaccinated beneficiaries are medical front-liners of the Mariano Marcos Memorial Hospital and Medical Center in Batac City, a premiere healthcare provider in the north. Others were from the six public and five private hospitals in the province as well as those that are assigned in quarantine and isolation facilities.

With the additional donation from the solar energy company, Ilocos Norte hopes to purchase more vaccines to inoculate more people and achieve herd immunity.

Meanwhile, around 5,203 priority individuals had already taken their first dose of Sinovac vaccines while 1,553 took their first dose of AstraZeneca vaccines.

As of this posting, Ilocos Norte’s vaccination team is now deployed to the different towns and cities for the ongoing vaccination of the Barangay Health Workers and Barangay Health Emergency Response Teams (BHERTs). Leilanie Adriano / PNA – northboundasia.com

