Ilocos Norte reports 3rd Covid-19 case

LAOAG CITY – An overseas Filipino worker (OFW) who returned to the country from the United Arab Emirates late last month became the third confirmed case of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Ilocos Norte.

The 41-year-old woman from Barangay San Nicolas, Vintar town, was about to complete her 14-day quarantine when she tested positive for the viral disease.

Governor Matthew Joseph Manotoc confirmed this on Tuesday evening in a public statement posted on his official Facebook page.

With this, he imposed a lockdown in the Vintar quarantine facility where the OFW is staying.

The provincial government, along with the Department of Health and the municipal government of Vintar, is now monitoring the people who stayed with Patient IN-C3 in the isolation hub and all others who have been in contact with her since she arrived in the province last May 30.







“I sincerely ask for your cooperation to avert the further spread of the disease in our province. Please continue to properly wear your mask, wash your hands and social distance,” Manotoc said in his public statement.

Prior to the discovery of the Covid-19-infected OFW, Ilocos Norte had no new Covid-19 case for more than two months.

The first two Covid-19 patients in the province — the chief of police in Currimao town and a fruit truck helper in Batac City — have recovered.

Meanwhile, local authorities continue the rigid screening of all entrants at the provincial border checkpoints. Leilanie Adriano /PNA – northboundasia.com





