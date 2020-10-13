Ilocos Norte reduces curfew hours for business

LAOAG CITY – Residents in Ilocos Norte can now have more time to do economic activities as curfew hours have been reduced in the province.

In his latest public advisory, Governor Matthew Joseph Manotoc on Tuesday said that new curfew hours from 11:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m. will encourage people to enjoy the outdoors but with safety precaution.

The old curfew hours were from 10:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m. but this has affected some local businesses which opted to close between 6:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m.

“We must learn to live with the pandemic and ensure that safety measures will take place,” he said.

As of Oct. 12, Ilocos Norte has recorded a total of 125 cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) positive with 109 recoveries and one death.

For the governor, the latest data suggests that the province has succeeded in containing Covid-19 through lockdowns as a first response, improved contact tracing, expanded testing, border control, and quarantine measures.

“It’s a community effort and we are thankful to everyone especially our front-liners for working hand-in-hand and preparing for the worst-case scenario,” he said.

From a straight penalty of PHP5,000 for violating curfew hours, the provincial government through an amended ordinance has reduced the penalty to PHP1,000 for first offense, PHP2,000 for second offense, and a maximum of PHP5,000 for the third offense. Leilanie Adriano / PNA – northboundasia.com





