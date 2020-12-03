Ilocos Norte records 3rd Covid-19 death

LAOAG CITY – The province of Ilocos Norte on Thursday registered its third death from the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

According to Sarrat town mayor Remigio Medrano, the fatality is a 92-year-old male from Barangay 17, Sarrat, Ilocos Norte.

The patient who died on Thursday had symptoms consistent with Covid-19 and was earlier diagnosed with acute coronary syndrome at the hospital where swab samples taken from him later turned positive for the virus.

Medrano appealed to his constituents to avoid social gatherings to limit the spread of this virus.

“We know that it can be difficult and disappointing to cancel special events and not have contact with family and friends outside your home. However, this is a critically important way to slow the spread of Covid-19 and protect your friends, family, and neighbors, as well as our front-liners, at this challenging time,” said Medrano in a radio interview on Thursday.

Currently, Sarrat has lodged two active cases and 70 contacts were identified for testing.

“If you are an identified close contact, please submit yourselves to swab testing immediately,” he added.

As of Wednesday, Ilocos Norte has a total of 386 cases with 183 recoveries.

The Ilocos Norte government also confirmed seven new cases, most of whom have been in contact with previously recorded cases. Leilanie Adriano / PNA – northboundasia.com

