Ilocos Norte records 1st Covid-19 death

LAOAG CITY – The province of Ilocos Norte recorded its first death from the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), Governor Matthew Joseph Manotoc said Friday night.

In a statement, Manotoc said the patient is a 62-year-old female who has pre-existing comorbidity from Barangay 9 San Lorenzo in Sarrat town.

The patient was admitted to the Sarrat Rural Health Unit (RHU) and tested positive for Covid-19 on August 21. She was Sarrat’s first confirmed Covid-19 case and Ilocos Norte’s first Covid-19 related death out of a total 49 cases, with 33 recoveries so far.

Meanwhile, the Sarrat RHU is temporarily closed for consultation for three days starting Saturday.

This came as the RHU’s health personnel will focus on monitoring and validating the contact tracing report of persons who may have been possibly in contact with a total of 15 individuals from the town who tested positive for Covid-19 in just a span of five days.

As of Friday, there are 15 active Covid-19 cases in the province, almost all of them are residents of Barangays 9 and 11 in Sarrat.

In a four-page Executive Order No. RBM 2020-060 issued by Sarrat Mayor Remigio Medrano on Friday, at least 18 sitios or portions of barangays 8 San Antonio, 9 San Lorenzo, 10 San Miguel, 11 Sta. Rosa, 12 San Bernabe, and 16 Sto. Santiago are on extended lockdown.

Health personnel together with a team of contact tracers representing various government agencies are studying the proper epidemiology of the Sarrat Covid-19 cases.

Provincial health consultant, Dr. Norman Rabago said in a press conference on Thursday they are exhausting all ways and means to determine the exposure of IN-C36 who had been hopping from one hospital to the other before she was confirmed infected of the disease.

“Perhaps we have not exhausted all the means yet as there are big challenges confronting the situation,” said Rabago, citing that they rely on the patients’ narrative or full disclosure.

He appealed to the public that contracting the disease is not a sin as he encouraged them to come out in the open so that those who may have been in close contact with him/her would know what to do.

Rabago reiterated that the best way to contain the virus is a 14-day self-quarantine.

“Expect better contact tracing results in the coming hours or days. Once you are swab tested, even if you tested negative, it is best to isolate yourself and complete the 14-day quarantine. This is our best defense as timing is very important and it takes some time for the virus to incubate,” Rabago said. Leilanie Adriano / PNA – northboundasia.com





