Ilocos Norte OKs 2-day work from home for prov’l workers

LAOAG CITY – As the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases continue to surge in the province, Ilocos Norte Governor Matthew Joseph Manotoc issued a memorandum allowing its employees to work from home for at least two days starting Thursday (April 29).

“Due to the confirmed report that some employees of the provincial government of Ilocos Norte have tested positive for Covid-19, you are hereby permitted to avail the work-from-home scheme today and tomorrow, (April 29-30, 2021),” the governor said in his memorandum.

A skeletal workforce particularly those engaged in frontline services will still remain in their offices in order not to paralyze the operation of the provincial government, according to the memo.

On April 28, a 61-year-old female resident of Barangay San Isidro in this city succumbed to Covid-19, bringing the death toll to 13 in the province.

On the same day, 60 new cases were added to the 1,833 total number of Covid-19 cases in the province with 1,290 recoveries since the start of the pandemic. Leilanie Adriano / PNA – northboundasia.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

