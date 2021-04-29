Ilocos Norte OKs 2-day work from home for prov’l workers

by: Leilanie Adriano-PNA |

LAOAG CITY – As the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases continue to surge in the province, Ilocos Norte Governor Matthew Joseph Manotoc issued a memorandum allowing its employees to work from home for at least two days starting Thursday (April 29).

“Due to the confirmed report that some employees of the provincial government of Ilocos Norte have tested positive for Covid-19, you are hereby permitted to avail the work-from-home scheme today and tomorrow, (April 29-30, 2021),” the governor said in his memorandum.

A skeletal workforce particularly those engaged in frontline services will still remain in their offices in order not to paralyze the operation of the provincial government, according to the memo.

On April 28, a 61-year-old female resident of Barangay San Isidro in this city succumbed to Covid-19, bringing the death toll to 13 in the province.

On the same day, 60 new cases were added to the 1,833 total number of Covid-19 cases in the province with 1,290 recoveries since the start of the pandemic. Leilanie Adriano / PNA – northboundasia.com

Suggested Videos

Panoorin Pink Supermoon

<

April 18, 2021 – SUNDAY MASS

KAPIHAN SA ILOCOS


DON SEGUNDO HOUSE OF ANTIQUES AND RESTAURANT

Cagayan Valley, Isabela nananawagan ng tulong

Statement on Typhoon ‘Ulysses’


Typhoon ROLLY and Typhoon SIONY – Update – Nov 1, 2020

2 Bagyong tatama sa bansa binabantayan ng PAGASA

Mushroom Business


DAING DAMORTIS

Presidente Duterte binatikos si Sen Drilon sa kanyang SONA 2020

Tropical Depression “#CarinaPH” Update Monday 5AM


LUECO EXPLAINS HIGH ELECTRIC BILL

OWWA FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE

LIVE PRESIDENT DUTERTE LUZON COMMUNITY QUARANTINE