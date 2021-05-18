Ilocos Norte, La Union partner to revive tourism industry

LAOAG CITY – The provinces of Ilocos Norte and La Union have joined forces to revive the tourism industry in their areas.

Following the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) between two provinces, Ilocos Norte Governor Matthew Joseph Manotoc said Wednesday he looks forward to working closely with the province of La Union in terms of promoting both provinces as a safe and worthy travel destination.

As the different tourism stakeholders from both provinces continue to strategize and build tourists’ confidence to travel again, a new tourism campaign, entitled, “I’m IN Luv” was launched and it is now circulating on various online platforms to showcase the best of both provinces as a popular surfing and diving destinations including other “new normal” tourism activities.

With La Union’s strategic location which is just a few hours travel from Metro Manila, Manotoc said tourists may consider a stopover in La Union before heading to Ilocos Norte and vice versa.

“May we all make sure that this is a launch of a continued partnership between Ilocos Norte and La Union. We do this with the end goal of helping the people who badly need a boost and the economic stimulus that they need — the people behind the tourism industry,” said Manotoc in his message during the Tourism Marketing and Promotions Partnership MOU signing with La Union Governor Francisco Emmanuel Ortega III held via Zoom on May 12.

For his part, Ortega said, “the united efforts between these two provincial governments is a vital initiative during this trying times where collaboration, convergence, and cooperation is imperative”.

As part of the tourism recovery plan, joint events such as trade shows can be organized to benefit both parties. They also agreed to promote the surfing areas in San Juan, La Union as well as in Pagudpud and Badoc in Ilocos Norte.

Since the start of the pandemic, many resort and restaurant owners in both provinces have shut operation and only a few are just starting to open up again.

“The pandemic has hit us very hard but with united efforts to revive tourism, we look forward to welcoming more visitors and build their confidence to safely travel again,” said Nelly Cristobal, president of the Pagudpud Hotel and Resort Association. Leilanie Adriano / PNA – northboundasia.com

