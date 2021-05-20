Ilocos Norte eyes eco-tourism park in every village

LAOAG CITY – The provincial government of Ilocos Norte is enjoining all barangays to establish their own eco-tourism park where people can gather for recreation and entertainment.

At least 64 out of the total 557 villages in the province have already completed the documentary requirements for receiving financial support from the provincial government for the project, said Aleth Claire Policarpio, head of the provincial government’s Office of the Barangay Affairs.

In an interview on Wednesday, she said the grant of a PHP200,000 assistance for the establishment of an eco-tourism park in every barangay is now under process for the first 64 villages.

“As of the moment, we have received around 300 barangay requests for the establishment of eco-tourism parks in their own barangay,” she said.

Part of the plan is to set-up the eco-tourism park on a government lot where residents can develop a communal vegetable garden with solid waste composting and a recreational park for children as well as adults.

At the Provincial Capitol, an existing interactive park was refurbished so it can also be used as an events place amid the ongoing threat of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

The Bonsai Garden located at the west wing of the Capitol is now being used as an outdoor meeting place.

The park is equipped with public Wi-Fi available for a maximum of 30 minutes to every user. Leilanie Adriano / PNA – northboundasia.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

