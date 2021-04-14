Ilocos Norte employment assistance center goes online

LAOAG CITY – Job hunting in the province of Ilocos Norte has been made easier with just a few clicks of the mouse or through mobile phone with internet data.

To help people find work during the pandemic, the provincial government of Ilocos Norte through its Provincial Public Employment Service Office launched its own local job search website, called “Work IN,” to match the needs of employers and job seekers online.

Aside from posting vacant positions of government and private companies in conspicuous places, the online job portal serves as an alternative for jobseekers to register and submit their applications to workin.ilocosnorte.gov.ph.

“We are gradually adjusting to the new normal by doing business virtually and maximizing social media use. With this initiative, we envision to showcase our manpower qualifications, help address employment concerns, and boost our economy,” said Lizette Anne Marie Bitancor-Atuan, manager of the Provincial Public Employment Service Office on Wednesday.

Powered by the Information Technology Office of the Ilocos Norte government, the new website features a wide list of job vacancies of companies as well as the corresponding salaries.

A job applicant can easily check the dashboard and fill out an online resume and submit it immediately to the system administrator for job matching results.

As of this posting, the new website has generated 3,200 Facebook shares with 65 companies and 167 jobs waiting to be filled up.

With the limited movement of people caused by the pandemic, one of the most in-demand jobs in Ilocos Norte include delivery services and healthcare professionals.

The Department of Education and other local government units are also looking for additional teachers as well as accountants, bookkeepers, draftsmen and construction workers, among others. Leilanie Adriano / PNA – northboundasia.com

