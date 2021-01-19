Ilocos Norte converts La Tabacalera as ‘food park’

LAOAG CITY – The province of Ilocos Norte continues to develop green outdoor spaces and interactive parks to promote a new ambiance amid the ongoing threat of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

With the closure of some dine-in restaurants, coffee shops, a bookstore, and a boutique occupying the La Tabacalera Ilocano Lifestyle Center, the provincial government, through its engineering office, has converted the government-owned lot into an open space “food park”.

“Part of the plan is to have a music entertainment on specific days while food stalls will be made available,” said Governor Matthew Joseph Manotoc on Monday as he reported minor repairs and improvement of the building had already been completed.

He said the new food park will be inaugurated as soon as the Covid-19 cases here are controlled.

To date, Laoag remains to be under general community quarantine with two additional Covid-19 positive cases recorded on Sunday (Jan. 17).

The City Health Office records show that out of the total 426 cases, 323 have already recovered with zero death.

Meanwhile, the Capitol Bonsai Garden located just across the La Tabacalera Ilocano Lifestyle Center is being popularized as a venue for outdoor meetings.

Instead of holding meetings or press conferences inside the Capitol, the governor opted to hold it instead at the Bonsai Garden.

The provincial government complemented the mini outdoor meetings with free high-speed wifi but for a maximum of 30 minutes only for each user. Leilanie Adriano / PNA – northboundasia.com

