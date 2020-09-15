Ilocos Norte closes borders to LSIs for 6 days

LAOAG CITY – The province of Ilocos Norte has closed its borders to locally stranded individuals (LSIs) for at least six days due to rising coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases.

The National Inter-Agency Task Force finally granted the request of the province through members of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan who unanimously passed a resolution for the moratorium.

The moratorium takes effect Sept. 13 to Sept. 18 to decongest quarantine facilities and allow front-liners to take a break for a few days.

This means that LSIs bound for Ilocos Norte will have to cancel their trips even if they have complete travel requirements.

They are also asked to coordinate with their local government units (LGU) of destination for advice on when they plan to go home to avoid any delay along the way.

“As we continue to strategize to contain the virus, we ask for your continued cooperation and patience. Together, we will overcome this,” a public advisory posted on Saturday evening in the provincial Government of Ilocos Norte Facebook page said.

On the average, border controllers reported there are close to a hundred LSIs that pass through the major provincial border in Badoc gateway, aside from returning overseas workers.

Based on the latest case bulletin, the province recorded a total of 86 cases with 35 active cases as of Sept. 13, and most of the cases were LSIs.

There are over 13,000 quarantine beds found in various local government units and private facilities are at maximum capacity as of the moment. Leilanie Adriano / PNA – northboundasia.com





