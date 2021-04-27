Ilocos Norte allows home isolation option for Covid patients

LAOAG CITY – Infected persons in Ilocos Norte who are asymptomatic or those with mild symptoms of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) can now isolate at home.

“With the surge of Covid-19 cases in various parts of the province, we have been conducting a more aggressive method of contact tracing and containment, thus isolating patients even before subjecting them to confirmatory tests,” Dr. Norman Rabago, provincial Covid-19 consultant of Ilocos Norte, said on Tuesday.

Based on the issued guidelines for home isolation of very mild and asymptomatic cases, Governor Matthew Joseph Manotoc said a patient can stay at home but will have to be in touch constantly with assigned health workers in the area.

If the home of the patient is not feasible, the provincial government has several isolation facilities located at the Takuat Training Center in San Nicolas, the Department of Public Works and Highways in Laoag City, and in isolation facilities of other local government units where the patient can opt to stay for 14 days.

Swab testing for RT-PCR (reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction) shall not also be required for recovery and discharge. However, if the patient becomes symptomatic or develops new symptoms while in isolation, a repeat RT-PCR shall be performed, according to the governor’s latest executive order.

On April 26, the province logged a total of 1,718 Covid-19 cases, of which 434 remain active. Leilanie Adriano / PNA – northboundasia.com

