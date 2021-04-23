Ilocos bus company resumes Manila-Laoag route April 28

LAOAG CITY – A provincial bus company announced its readiness to resume operation under the new normal starting April 28.

In a public advisory issued Friday, the management of G.V. Florida Bus Lines said bookings and reservations are now open for their Manila-Laoag route at 10:00 p.m. daily and Laoag-Manila route at 4:00 p.m. daily.

“Reservation booking should not be later than 36 hours before the trip,” the advisory said.

Since January, the province of Ilocos Norte has expressed readiness to accept commuters of public utility buses bound from Manila to Laoag and Pagudpud, Ilocos Norte on a daily basis but there had been a limited number of takers due to travel restrictions.

But with the easing of travel protocols, bus operators in the province have started to comply with the requirements so they can resume their operation safely.

Similar to the entry of tourists and returning residents in the province, Cipriano Martinez, executive director of the Metro Ilocos Norte Council, said passengers will also be processed at the provincial border.

“Prior to their planned travel, they must coordinate their arrival two days in advance to facilitate their entry in the province,” he said citing a negative coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) test is required upon entry at the border.

The social distancing guidelines must also be observed for drivers, conductors, as well as commuters, and passengers shall only be half the normal load. Leilanie Adriano / PNA – northboundasia.com

