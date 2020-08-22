‘Igme’ brings scattered rains over PH Saturday

MANILA – The low pressure area spotted near Batanes has developed into tropical depression Igme and will bring some rains in most parts of the country on Saturday.

In its daily weather bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the center of Igme was estimated at 285 kilometers (km) northeast of Basco, Batanes with maximum sustained winds of 55 km per hour (kph) near the center and gustiness of up to 70 kph.

Igme, moving north at 15 kph, is unlikely to directly hit the country and is expected to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility by Sunday evening as it heads toward southern Japan.

Igme, however, will enhance the southwest monsoon, bringing cloudy skies with isolated rain showers and thunderstorms over Metro Manila, the Ilocos Region, the Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, and the province of Rizal.

For the rest of the country, it said there will be partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rains showers brought by localized thunderstorms.

In the western and northern sections of Northern Luzon, there will be moderate to strong winds head southwest, causing moderate to rough coastal water conditions at 1.2 to 3.1 meters.

For the rest of Luzon, there will be moderate winds headed southwest to south, resulting in moderate coastal waters at 1.2 to2.5 meters.

For the rest of the country, there will be light to moderate winds going southeast to south, causing slight to moderate coastal waters at 0.6 to 2.1 meters.

Temperature in Metro Manila will range from 24° C to 30° C; Puerto Princesa CIty, 26° C to 32° C; Metro Cebu, 24° C to 33° C; Cagayan de Oro City, 23° C to 32° C; and Metro Davao, 23° C to 33° C. Raymond Carl Dela Cruz / PNA – northboundasia.com