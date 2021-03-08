Hospital chief first Covid-19 vaccinee in Cagayan Valley

TUGUEGARAO CITY – The head of Cagayan Valley Medical Center (CVMC) on Sunday received his first dose of CoronaVac, the vaccine produced by Beijing-based biopharmaceutical company Sinovac, to be officially listed as the first inoculated front-liner in the region against Covid-19.

Dr. Glenn Mathew Baggao told the Philippine News Agency that he willingly took the first jab to erase doubts on the efficacy of the vaccine.



Saying that he did not feel any immediate side effects, Baggao said the vaccine donated by the Chinese government is “safe and would further protect recipients.”



The 59-year-old doctor said he was qualified to receive the CoronaVac, noting that the vaccine is not intended for those 60 years old and above and 18 years old and below.



CVMC nurse Kathleen Allam administered the vaccine on Baggao while Dr. Rio Magpantay, Department of Health-Cagayan Valley regional director, and Dr. Leticia Cabrera, DOH division chief, monitored the inoculation.



Baggao said side effects like dizziness are just “normal” reactions to the vaccine, adding that they intend to inoculate 100 to 200 health workers per day.



He hopes that the vaccination would finally put the Covid-19 virus under control.

Cagayan Valley received 10,800 doses of CoronaVac on Friday. After Baggao, the region’s medical front-liners will be inoculated starting on Monday.

Magpantay said safety measures have been put in place for those who are in the master list of vaccine recipients, as well as a post-vaccination facility for those who have been inoculated.



Healthcare workers of Covid-19 referral hospitals in Cagayan Valley were prioritized in the vaccination.



These include CVMC in Cagayan province, Southern Isabela Medical Center in Isabela and Region 2 Trauma and Medical Center in Nueva Vizcaya. Villamor Visaya, Jr / PNA – northboundasia.com