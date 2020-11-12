Hazard pay not applicable in GCQ areas: CSC

MANILA – The grant of hazard pay to government workers is not applicable in areas under the general community quarantine (GCQ) like Metro Manila, the Civil Service Commission (CSC) clarified on Wednesday.

CSC Commissioner Aileen Lizada said the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) guidelines clearly provide that hazard pay applies only in areas under enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) and modified ECQ.

“Klaro po iyong sa DBM. We follow DBM guidelines po, wala pong hazard. General rule sa lahat ng kawani ng gobyerno (The DBM is clear. We follow DBM guidelines, there is no hazard [pay]. General rule for all government workers) the hazard pay will apply during ECQ, MECQ,” Lizada said in Laging Handa public briefing.

Lizada, however, said there are government agencies that continuously grant hazard pay with or without the pandemic like the Philippine National Police (PNP) under Magna Carta of Public Health Workers.

She said government employees may now physically report for work after the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases has started to lessen restrictions to reopen the economy.

“Puwede hong magkaroon tayo ng several teams para ho mayroon ho tayong parating back-up. Puwede hong may mag-morning na shift and then sa hapon po ay puwede po silang work from home, and vice versa (several teams may be formed to assure that there is always backup. There may be a morning shift and then in the afternoon they work from home and vice versa),” Lizada said.

Despite these modifications, Lizada said the health and safety of government workers should still be considered. Marita Moaje / PNA – northboundasia.com





