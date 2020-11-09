Gov’t employee yields P1.8-M shabu in Nueva Ecija

PEÑARANDA, Nueva Ecija – A government employee from a still undisclosed office yielded PHP1.8-million worth of shabu in a sting operation in Barangay Poblacion IV here Sunday night.

Col. Marvin Joe Saro, Nueva Ecija police director, on Monday identified the suspect as Larry Torres, 46, a resident of the said village.

Saro said operatives from the provincial drug enforcement and intelligence units led by Lt. Dennis Leonardo, along with town policemen station headed by Capt. Williard Dulnuan, conducted the buy bust upon confirming the suspect’s alleged illegal activities.

The operatives recovered some 265 grams of shabu from the suspect with an estimated value of PHP1.8 million, Saro said

The seized items include two pieces knot tied plastic packs and 18 sachets of shabu.







Police also recovered a weighing scale, sling bag, and six PHP500 marked bills used in the buy bust.

The suspect will be facing charges for possession and trading of illegal drugs under Republic Act 9165, the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

“The operations against peddlers of illegal drugs will continuously be implemented in the entire province of Nueva Ecija,” Saro said, adding that this is in line with the order of Brig. Gen. Valeriano de Leon, Central Luzon police director, of invigorating efforts to wipe out all forms of illegal drugs in the region. Marilyn Galang / PNA – northboundasia.com