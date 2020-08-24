Go denounces Jolo terror bombings

MANILA – Senator Christopher “Bong” Go on Monday called for justice as he strongly condemned the twin bombings that left at least 12 people dead, including seven soldiers, and more than 40 injured in Jolo, Sulu.

“I condemn in the strongest possible terms these terrorist bombings that occurred in Jolo, Sulu today,” Go said in a video message following the terror attack in Mindanao.

Go denounced the timing and the manner of the attacks which were carried out at the town plaza as the country grapples with the devastating effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Wala talagang pinipiling lugar o panahon ang mga teroristang ito. Naghihirap na nga tayo dahil sa krisis na dulot ng pandemya, patuloy pa rin ang mga terorista sa kanilang hangaring guluhin at sirain ang buhay ng mga Pilipino (These terrorists really don’t care on the timing or place of their attacks. We are already suffering from the pandemic, yet these terrorists still continue with their objective to disrupt and destroy the lives of Filipinos),” he said.

Go said it greatly saddens him that while President Rodrigo Duterte has been doing his utmost to bring lasting peace in the country, particularly in Mindanao, there are still terrorists who continue to imperil the lives of innocent civilians.







“Hangga’t hindi natin matigil ang terorismo sa bansa, mahihirapan tayong maisakatuparan ang inaasam nating ‘long-lasting peace’ sa Mindanao at sa buong bansa (Until we stop terrorism in the country, we will find it hard to realize our aspiration of long-lasting peace for Mindanao and the entire country),” he stressed.

He called on all agencies of government to ensure that those responsible for these acts of terrorism “are held accountable for their actions.”

“Bigyan natin ng hustisya ang mga inosenteng buhay na nawala dahil sa walang saysay na terorismo (Let us give justice to the innocent lives that were lost due to senseless terrorism),” Go said.

Opposition Senator Risa Hontiveros joined Go in clamoring for justice.

"I urge authorities to immediately ensure our people's safety and to conduct a full investigation into this act of terror. Kailangan panagutin sa batas ang may responsibilidad nito (Those responsible should be brought to justice)," she said in a statement. "We are united with our kababayan (compatriots) in Jolo in their pursuit of justice and peace."






